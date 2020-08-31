- David Hinkley, age 69, of Hermiston, was arrested for Commercial Sexual Solicitation.
- Tommy Le Dang, age 36, of Kennewick, was arrested for two counts of Commercial Sexual Solicitation and one count of Purchasing Sex with a Minor.
SHERMAN COUNTY, Or. - The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Mid-Columbia Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted an online sting operation that targeted the demand side of prostitution and sex trafficking.
In August 2020, Investigators posted fake advertisements online for commercial sex. 160 potential buyers contacted the decoys via text messages and/or phone calls.
Two arrests were made as a result of the operation.
For inquires about the Mid-Columbia Human Trafficking Task Force and its efforts to combat human trafficking, e-mail traffickingcoordinator@mchttf.org.
For resources related to human trafficking, e-mail traffickingcoordinator@mchttf.org.
Tips of suspected human trafficking can be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.