YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Humane Society currently holds over 80 animals waiting for their forever homes, but potential owners need to be aware of possible issues with a new pet.
The Humane Society is urging potential owners to research before bringing a new animal into their home. Transfer specialist, Kelli Peal, asks for patience from new owners, especially with young animals.
"I think a lot of people come into it thinking it's going to be fun and an adventure, and it really is, but a lot of times they forget that it's going to be work and you're going to have to think about when it gets difficult, what are going to do?"
Peal recommends considering different aspects for different animals.
With dogs, consider the energy level of the breed and if you have capabilities to handle it. Is there a fenced in backyard to let the dog run around in? A high energy dog in a cramped apartment is bound to chew on furniture and feel trapped.
With cats, consider that they will scratch eventually. Just because there is a scratch post for them, it doesn't mean they will keep their scratching limited there.
With any animal, it's important to evaluate everything, down to having everything ready when you leave the Humane Society.
"It's really important to kind of think ahead before completing the adoption and even if that means," said Peal. "We encourage people to leave the animal here overnight if you need to and then go get those supplies you might need. Some people will ask 'hey can I come back in an hour? we're going to run to PetSmart.' We encourage that."
The Humane Society wants to help reduce the number of surrenders after new owners take pets home, and most returns happen because of a lack of preparation.
YHS does require appointments before taking in a surrender, where they can provide alternative to surrender. They also promote the fostering system, where interested owners can take care of a pet for a small amount of time before making a long term commitment.
