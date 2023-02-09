The biggest football game of the year is only days away and fans across America are planning their gameday menus. From regional flavors to traditional favorites there's no wrong way to eat on Super Bowl Sunday.
To determine the top Super Bowl food by state Bid-on-Equipment analyzed Google search volume of 9,150 terms related to Super Bowl parties over the period of December 2021 to March 2022.
Read the full report to find out what the most popular Super Bowl food in your state is.
For their analysis the most disproportionately popular Google search terms related to the Super Bowl and food were analyzed to determine the most popular gameday food by state.
According to the study hummus is the most popular Super Bowl food in Washington state.
Top 10 Super Bowl foods:
- Meatballs
- Guacamole
- Chips and salsa
- Tater Tots
- Chili
- Buffalo Wings
- Hummus
- Nachos
- Pigs in a Blanket
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
