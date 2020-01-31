Hundreds cross Cable Bridge for Shine the Light on Human Trafficking Walk

KENNEWICK, WA - For nearly the entire month of January, the Ed Hendler Bridge, also known as the "Cable Bridge" has been lit blue to honor survivors of human trafficking.

Today, on the last day of January, those survivors continue to be honored as hundreds crossed the bridge with blue lights and glow sticks.

About two-hundred people supported survivors in the Second Annual Shine the Light on Human Trafficking Walk.

This is the second year in a row this event has been organized by the Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center.

Numerica Credit Union sponsored it.

Sex trafficking is defined as the "force, fraud, or coercion to compel another person into service," or "anyone under the age of eighteen involved in a commercial sex act."

SARC says events like this are necessary to show survivors they are cared about and that they matter.

"It encourages community members to get involved, donate, spread awareness...all things that can potentially help survivors," Program Director of Human Trafficking, Desiree Reynolds said.

Reynolds says SARC had 77 human trafficking survivor clients in 2019.

To learn how you can support survivors of human trafficking, and learn the signs of people who are being supported, please visit SARC's website here.