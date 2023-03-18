Hundreds of students gather for state archery competition in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. – Hundred of students from across the state gathered at Whistran Elementary School in Prosser for the fourteenth annual Washington NASP State Championship.
The competition, organized by the National Archery in Schools Program, was open to 4-12 graders who competed today for individual awards and team championship trophies.
The top male and female archers in the Bullseye event will receive a $1500 Scholarship, while the top male and female archers in the 3D event and Spirit Award winner will receive a $1000 Scholarship sponsored by Washington State Archery Association and the NASP.
High-scoring teams and individuals will receive trophies and awards and will also qualify to participate in the National Championship.
