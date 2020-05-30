Hundreds protest for George Floyd at John Dam Plaza

RICHLAND, WA- Hundreds of protesters filled both sides of the sidewalks of John Dam Plaza asking for justice for George Floyd.
The protest lasted for hours as protesters made their way onto the street of George Washington Way and eventually starting a march around the plaza.
"This protest is like coming to a funeral honestly like we are all here sharing in our pain and our idea of hope for change so that's a positive thing but it has got to go past that," said Amber Rodriguez.
Chants of "say his name, George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter" filled the streets. Some protesters fear that what happened to George Floyd could happen to them.
"I have been pulled over before and honestly thought I might be next it's just a real thought that has gone through my mind," said Ivary Kimbae.
Others wondered when a change will happen.
"I am 67 years old I have seen all of this before but this is like the end it is time to change," said Arlene Crow.