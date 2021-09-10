TRI-CITIES, WA - This weekend is your chance to go on a road trip and try some of the best, cancer-crushing foods across the community.
Local restaurants are getting ready to face off in the 3rd annual DINE OUT: Road Trip, a curbside event featuring delicious, cancer-fighting dishes.
Participants will meet at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and gather supplies, before heading out to try healthy foods at various locations.
At the end of the trip, the community will vote on their favorite dish to crown the "Cancer-Crushing Restaurant of the Year."
Tickets cost $100 and include all meals, a Cancer-Crushing Cookbook, beverages and more. All proceeds go to the Cancer Center to provide meals for local families battling cancer.
DINE OUT Road Trip is Saturday, Sept. 11th from 10am-6pm.
To purchase tickets, visit CancerCrushingDineOut.com.