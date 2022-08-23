OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Hunter education classes from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are available now, in both traditional and online form.
"Summer is a great time to enroll in hunter education class because as fall hunting season draws near, seats in these courses fill quickly," said David Whipple, WDFW Hunter Education Section Manager.
The traditional classroom experience includes direct person-to-person instruction from certified volunteer instructors. According to the WDFW, this format is considered beneficial for younger students, as well as those seeking more time with an instructor.
The online course option offers limited in-person time and can be completed according to the student's schedule. Students 17 and younger who take the online course are required to complete an in-person field skills evaluation led by certified instructors.
To learn about hunter education requirements or to find a course, new hunters should visit the WDFW hunter ed page.
Anyone born after January, 1st, 1972, must show proof of completion of an hunter education course before buying their first Washington State hunting license.
