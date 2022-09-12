Husky with gunshot wound recovers at Mikey's Chance

WARNING: This article contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect with second-degree animal cruelty after a husky was found shot in the head around the south end of Larkspur Road. Passersby called in around 4:45 p.m. on September 10 to report an injured husky had been in the neighborhood for around three hours, wearing a metal chain leash and a neon pink collar.
Deputies responded and found the husky alert and conscious, but confirmed a gunshot to the head. Not long after, the husky had a seizure and was in a worse condition, according to FCSO. They asked residents nearby if they knew the dog, but none did, according to FCSO. There was no owner information available on the dog.
The dog was taken to Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue, who has been calling the dog Rikki. She has a lot of swelling in her brain but has survived the incident, according to an update from Mikey’s Chance.
