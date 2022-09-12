Husky with gunshot wound recovers at Mikey's Chance

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.