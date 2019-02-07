FINLEY, WA - A leak was discovered a 7 a.m. Thursday morning at Finley Elementary School, in the HVAC system fluid pump. This caused the temperature to drop in several classrooms.

Maintenance staff began resetting the system, while space heaters were distributed throughout the building. This helped the building temperature raise.

Meanwhile, classes in classrooms that did not meet an acceptable temperature were merged with classes that did.

Because of the leak, school is cancelled Friday, February 8 at Finley Elementary.