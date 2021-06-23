HWY 207 between E. Spearman Road and W. Progress Road will be closed Thursday

HERMISTON, OR - A section of Hwy 207 between East Spearman Road and West Progress Road near Hermiston will be closed Thursday to finalize road repairs.
Local traffic will need to detour around the area with local routes. The highway will remain closed for commercial trucks, who need to continue using U.S. 395 and U.S. 730 as alternate routes.
The closure is needed to finish repairs to a damaged culvert under the highway.
ODOT expects the road to be open to all traffic by Friday, with reduced speeds and minor delays over gravel at the repair site.
Check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.