Dustin Echols

Kennewick, WA - Dustin Echols' dad first got him into hydro racing when he was nine years old. Some of his earliest memories were spent racing on the Columbia River. The forty-year-old made his first debut in the H1 Unlimited Series in 2017.

The U-440 bucket list racing boat is the smallest in the field, with an engine that has less power than his competitors. For that reason, Echols said his team is the underdog.

Echols added that he could not race without the support of his family.

"It makes it so much better when they're here with us. You can share the highs and the lows. If you have a bad day, they can talk with you, and if you have a great day you can share it with them," he said.

Echols' nine-year-old daughter, Findley, decided she would continue on the tradition.

"If I had to choose one thing I didn't want to lose it would probably be my boat. My family would probably be second. But, my boat's probably number one," she said.

Dustin also said that his team is unique because they are one of the only ones that make everything by hand, and seeing his hard work pay off reaffirms his passion for racing. Last season, his team ended in fourth-place in the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series national points standings.

Tom Thompson

Kennewick, WA - Tom Thompson entered the H1 Unlimited Racing Series later than most. The Maryland native was fifty when he was hired to drive the U-11 J&D's Presented by Reliable Diamond Tool. Before he was hired, he told the team he had one requirement.

"Right away, my daughter's question was, 'Can I still strap you in? Because every boat I've driven, she gets on and straps me in," he said.

He's now fifty six. His daughter, Savana and wife, Chrissy, join him for nearly every race.

Thompson said that his team is unique because many of its members have many years of experience racing on other teams.

Thompson and his team also run a STEM program called Acceleration Racing, which gives a chance for grade school and high school students to learn about STEM inquiry through H1 Unlimited hydroplane racing.

"That's what we all hope we can do, is make a difference and help people to learn and be better people," he said.

Through the program, students can learn about engines, fiberglass work, and the mechanics of building a boat.

Last season, Thompson placed third in the driver's H1 Unlimited national high points standings.