Pre-season hydroplane testing for the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series will begin at 9 am to 5 pm at the Neil F. Lampson Pits at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

Drivers are testing to prepare for the season opener at the second annual Southern Cup on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on June 28-30.

Six teams will take part, including National Champion U-1 Delta/Realtrac, driver Andrew Tate; U-6 Miss HomeStreet, driver Jimmy Shane; U-11 J&D’s presented by Reliable Diamond Tool, driver, Tom Thompson; U-12 Graham Trucking, J. Michael Kelly; U-98 Graham Trucking American Dream, Corey Peabody and U-440 Bucket List Racing, Dustin Echols.

"The biggest thing that we're improving on is team communication, and that all starts right here at the test session. That's why we're out here in Tri Cities on the beautiful Columbia River," Shane said.

"Compared to last year, there's a lot of boats here right now. There's more boats here than there were at some of the races last year. So, it's an exciting time for this city to see hydroplanes are coming back," Corey Peabody added.

