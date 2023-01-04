TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Many people struggle year after year to accomplish their New Year's Resolutions. While you don't necessarily need to go to a hypnotist to stop bad habits, some of the methods they use can help you form good habits in your day-to-day life.
According to an article from the national library of medicine hypnotism is, "any strategy that increases slow (brain) oscillations coupled with suggestions."
The article looks at different brain oscillations, or speeds, and says studies show certain speeds combined with suggestion do have an effect on memory.
Ken Hatcher owner and operator of Accelerated Hypnosis uses hypnosis and neuro linguistic programming to help people change bad habits.
"There's a lot of misconceptions, and most of them start with an idea that hypnosis is of the devil," he said.
He said hypnosis is a brain wave speed that people are at naturally all the time.
"The goal of hypnosis, the way I operate because I do it for habit change, is to teach a person how to reach that level and hold it," he said.
While at that speed he goes over specific goals people have and talks through the feelings they would have if they accomplished it.
While the business is labeled hypnotherapy online what he does is not the same as therapy according to Hatcher.
Most habits are already trained or programmed into people, Hatcher said, giving examples like flushing the toilet or turning on a blinker.
He said all it takes to change them is wanting to and focusing on the positive elements of what it would feel like in the future, instead of the negatives that might be experienced while getting there.
Habits change all the time which is why he said it can be so easy to change them.
"If we move from one house to another there isn't a habit in our life that is not effected and it's nothing more than a minor inconvenience. If habits were hard to change that wouldn't be possible, " he said.
