PENDLETON, OR - Interstate 84 is now open in eastern Oregon with a detour around a major flooding area between MP 182 and 188.

Eastbound DETOUR: take Exit 179 to I-82 north, head east on U.S 730 at Umatilla to U.S. 395, take U.S. 395 south through Hermiston and Stanfield to connect to I-84 EB at Exit 188.

The Westbound detour is the same, in reverse (Exit at 188, U.S. 395 north through Hermiston, west on U.S. 730, then south on I-82 to connect to I-84 at Exit 179).

The section of freeway between MP 182 and 188 is expected to remain closed up to a week, as the area is flooded due to breached irrigation ditches adjacent to the freeway.

Additional highway closures include OR237 MP 0-10 (Island City-Cove); OR11 MP 0-4.4 (Pendleton-OR331); OR 204 (Tollgate) MP 0 – 35; and OR244 MP 35-47 (west of Hilgard/I-84).

Closed routes will likely remain closed through the night.

Please check TripCheck.com for updates as conditions may change. Or call 511/ 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.