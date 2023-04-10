SALEM, Ore. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Salem following an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
An OSP spokesman told KGW in an email shortly after 9 a.m. that troopers were on-scene and securing the scene and that "there is a suspect with gunshot wound," adding that I-5 is currently shut down, but did not specify what portion of I-5 or if both directions were closed.
The Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck map showed an incident near the interchange with Highway 99E in southeast Salem, and listed all northbound lanes as closed as of about 9:15 a.m.
ODOT traffic cameras show northbound traffic backed up south of Salem.
