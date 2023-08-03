A stretch of I-82 near Prosser will be reduced to one lane in both directions due to scheduled bridge deck repair beginning on August 4.

Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) crews will be repairing sections of the westbound bridge decks starting at 2 a.m. and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between mileposts 81 and 83.

A width restriction of 12 feet will also be in place according to the DOT.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and find alternate routes if possible.