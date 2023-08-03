PROSSER, Wash.- Scheduled bridge deck repairs on I-82 will impact traffic near Prosser beginning Friday, August 4.
Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) crews will be repairing sections of the westbound bridge decks starting at 2 a.m. and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between mileposts 81 and 83.
A width restriction of 12 feet will also be in place according to the DOT.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and find alternate routes if possible.
