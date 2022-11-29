I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover

INTERSTATE 82 -
UPDATE: 5:49 p.m.
The closure is down to one lane.
NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m.
A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The truck bed was raised and caught the bottom of the overpass on I-82, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Seth Berghoff. This caused the truck to flip over in the road.
Fire crews are responding to clear the road, according to the Yakima Firefighters IAFF. One patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.