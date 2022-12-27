The eastbound lanes of I-82 are reopened after multiple crashes and spinouts due to icy conditions.

YAKIMA, Wash.-

According to the WSP, I-82 eastbound is reopened in Yakima County.

UPDATE. 12-27-22.

9 a.m.

According to the WSP eastbound lanes of I-82 remain closed at milepost 44 in Yakima County.

7:18 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is in the process of closing the eastbound lanes of I-82 at milepost 44.

According to WSP Trooper Thorson there are multiple cars off the road at milepost 47 due to icy conditions in the area.

A detour is in place directing traffic to the Yakima Valley Highway.