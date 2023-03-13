OREGON- Interstate 84 is closed between Exit 216 and 265 due to weather conditions. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the roads will be closed until conditions improve.
ODOT says there is blowing snow and severe limited visibility that are impacting roads. The closure spans from Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendelton, to Exit 265, 5 miles east of La Grande.
Westbound lanes are also closed to all traffic in Baker City at Exit 374 in Ontario because of limited truck parking in Baker City and La Grande. State routes OR 204 and 245 are also closed except for local traffic.
ODOT is recommending using TripCheck and calling 800-977-6368 for updates on road conditions.
