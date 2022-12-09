Traffic alert

OREGON.-

I-84 eastbound is now also closed at exit 265 at La Grande.

I-84 eastbound lanes are currently closed at Baker City exits 304 and 306 following a truck crash.

I-84 blocking crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation the crash is blocking all lanes near milepost 335, 11 miles west of Huntington.

There is currently no timetable on when I-84 east will reopen.

Westbound lanes are currently still open.

Travelers should expect and be prepared for winter conditions.

Check TripCheck.com before driving in the area.