LA GRANDE, Ore.- Contractors using pilot cars and temporary onramp closures will slow down traffic on eastbound I-84 near La Grande. The work will run from exits 246 to 265.
The temporary closures will create zero traffic on the roadways every two to three hours as crews work. Crews will be installing large signs to the bridge structure and will need empty roads to install them safely.
Beginning around 7:15 a.m., eastbound drivers can expect up to twenty minutes of delays for each operation. Onramps will be reopened when the pilot cars pass.
Oregon Department of Transportation says the McAllister Lane Bridge near milepost 264.3 will have periods of no eastbound traffic.
