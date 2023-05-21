BOARDMAN, Wash -- 

UPDATE 7:34 P.M.

According to tripcheck.com, I-84 has reopened for normal traffic.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:39 p.m.

A wildfire near Boardman has closed I-84 from milepost 139 - 164.

According to tripcheck.com, I-84 eastbound is closed while there is a delay for drivers heading westbound.

Those heading westbound are asked to use alternate routes.

