BOARDMAN, Wash --
UPDATE 7:34 P.M.
According to tripcheck.com, I-84 has reopened for normal traffic.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:39 p.m.
A wildfire near Boardman has closed I-84 from milepost 139 - 164.
According to tripcheck.com, I-84 eastbound is closed while there is a delay for drivers heading westbound.
Those heading westbound are asked to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
