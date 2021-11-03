I-84 Westbound is closed near La Grande due to a crash and heavy fog

LA GRANDE, OR - I-84 WESTBOUND remains closed to all traffic between Exit 265 (La Grande) and Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) due to a crash near milepost 220 and dense fog near the crash area.
The WESTBOUND freeway is also closed to commercial truck traffic at Exit 374 in Ontario due to lack of safe truck parking in Baker City and La Grande. Passenger vehicles and local traffic are currently allowed to continue WESTBOUND between Ontario and Baker City. See TripCheck.com and click on Ontario and Baker City closure icons for more information. OR 245 is also closed, as it is not a viable detour for freeway traffic.
ODOT was able to get stranded traffic that was behind the crashed truck around the crash scene and sent towards Pendleton. A tow truck is responding to move the truck off the freeway lanes. The route will be opened when the wreck is cleared and fog no longer creates extreme hazardous conditions. Continue checking TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here UPDATE