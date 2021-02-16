TRAFFIC ALERT (10:45 AM): I-84 westbound freeway remains closed to all traffic in eastern Oregon between Exit 304 (Baker City) and Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) due to severe winter weather.
The westbound freeway is also closed to trucks between Exit 374 (Ontario) and Exit 304 (Baker City). Passenger vehicles and trucks delivering goods to Baker City may continue on the WB freeway to Baker City only.
The westbound route was closed earlier due to severe winter weather. OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.) remains closed both directions due to weather, high winds and blowing snow between Elgin and OR Hwy. 11 from mileposts zero to 39.
OR 245 and the section of U.S. 30 between Baker City and North Powder are now open.
Conditions may change at any time. Check TripCheck.com for chain requirements and update conditions, or call 511 / 800-97-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here