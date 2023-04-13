PENDLETON, Ore.- I-84 westbound is now reopened between Pendleton and La Grande after two trucks crashed around 2:45 a.m. on April 13.
The closure stretched from exit 265 about 4 miles east of La Grande to exit 224 about 14 miles east of Pendleton according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The crash between two commercial trucks happened near milepost 228. ODOT crews were able to clear debris from the roadway and keep one westbound lane open. Eastbound lanes were not impacted by the crash.
ODOT is warning drivers in the area to slow down in the area and to check Tripcheck.com for the latest updates and conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.