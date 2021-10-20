I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle crash

EASTON, WA - I-90 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision in Snoqualmie Pass, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
The collision is at mile post 66.
Both side of the interstates are stopped. Westbound traffic is stopped at exit 70, Easton and Eastbound traffic is stopped at exit 34 North Bend.
According to Kittitas County Sheriff on Facebook, the estimated time of reopening the interstate is midnight.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.