UPDATE (3:25 PM): I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required, oversize vehicles prohibited, Eastbound five miles west of the summit from milepost 47 Denny Creek. Westbound, four miles east of the summit from milepost 56 Gold Creek.
UPDATE (1:37 PM): WSDOT officials estimate Snoqualmie Pass will open around 3 p.m. in both directions.
Crews are finishing a series of avalanche control missions and plows are finishing clearing the pass of snow and ice.
UPDATE (2/16/2021 10:40 AM): I-90 Snoqualmie Pass remains closed, Eastbound from milepost 34 near North Bend, westbound from milepost 70 near Easton, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 106 near Ellensburg due to heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger.
Estimated time to reopen the pass is still unknown, crews will reassess conditions and an update will be provided at noon.
36 inches of snow on the pass area in the last 48 hours, more on the way. US 12 White Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass are alternate routes.
UPDATE (4:39 PM): Snoqualmie pass will remain closed overnight and will reassess at 8 AM tomorrow morning. Reopening time has not been determined.
UPDATE (4:24 PM): I-90 is closed in both directions eastbound from North Bend milepost 34 and westbound from Ellensburg, milepost 106 due to heavy snow fall and high avalanche danger.
At this time, an estimated time to open the highway is unknown. WSDOT will reassess at 5 PM a possible opening time.
Updates will be provided as new information become available.
UPDATE (1:42 PM): WSDOT planes on assessing an opening time at 3:30 PM.
I-90 Snoqualmie Pass eastbound is closed at North Bend, milepost 34 due to multiple vehicle spinouts. An estimated time to open the highway is unknown.