HYAK, Wash.-I-90 will briefly close in both directions on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21 for continued rock blasting to widen the interstate from four to six lanes.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation the closures will start at 6:00 p.m. on both days and will last for about an hour. Eastbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 63 and drivers heading west will be stopped at exit 70 near Easton.
Tips from the WSDOT for travelling over Snoqualmie Pass:
- Check conditions
- Check the real-time travel map
- Sign up for email updates
- Follow us on Twitter @snoqualmiepass
- Download WSDOT’s free smartphone app
