ELLENSBURG, Wash. —
The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes.
Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend.
Detours are available through US97 to SR 970.
According to Snoqualmie Pass's Twitter account, it's snowing hard with low visibility on some areas.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
