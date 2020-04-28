WASHINGTON STATE- The Washington Department of Licensing stated April 14th that I-976 is still being negotiated in a King County Superior Court.
The King County Superior Court issued an injunction after the Washington Supreme Court was sent multiple appeals by those for the initiative.
The state supreme court has not lifted the injunction, which states the WA DOL can still collect all vehicle fees and taxes until the court chooses otherwise.
I-976 was passed during the November election of 2019 by state voters and was quickly deemed unconstitutional from some state officials after voters passed the idea of capping car tabs at $30 no matter what.
Leaders overseeing transportation budgets saw the cap as a lose of revenue for future infrastructure projects. Other leaders or consumers saw it as a break from ever increasing taxes.
