“I am a murderer, what did I do?” Woman arrested for shooting her boyfriend in Selah

Yakima County Deputies were sent to the 500 block of Irene Ln. near Selah after the woman called and said she shot her boyfriend out of self-defense. When deputies arrived they found 49-year-old Todd William Kopinski dead on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.
Deputies said the woman said she was fighting with the man and he attacked her. She admitted to shooting him. She then said, “I am a murderer. What did I do?”. She was arrested and brought to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office for questioning. She did not elaborate about the male attacking her and then asked for an attorney.
Deputies observed an odor of intoxicating liquor on her breath suggesting she was intoxicated. Detectives were called out to process the crime scene.
The woman was booked into the county jail for charges of Murder in the 2nd degree – DV and Manslaughter in the 1st degree – DV. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Reyna at (509)574-2567.