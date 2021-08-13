YAKIMA, WA - Many child care services are at maximum capacity, meaning a lot of parents are getting put on a waitlist instead of getting help.
Parents are calling left and right, but there's nothing I can do said Nani's Child Care owner and main provider, Lorena Miranda.
"There's really nothing that they can do except keep calling providers, but as of right now, I don't have an answer," said Miranda.
Nani's Child Care has a waitlist of at least three months. Other providers said they'll have a few openings once school starts, but not for school aged children.
The state only allows family home providers to have 12 kids at a time, but with Lorena's amount of space, she's only allowed to have 9.
With a COVID-19 emergency waiver, providers can have up to 15 kids, but Lorena says she wants a more permanent solution -- an expansion.
Miranda said she's been waiting for her license to expand to allow even a few more kids in.
"Even with two more kids in care, that would allow a parent of two kids to go back to work, some parents don't just have one child," said Miranda.
But right now, parents are getting desperate said Miranda.
"I've heard of some parents taking their kids to places that are not licensed, and that is scary," said Miranda.
The state's Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) plan to make those emergency waivers permanent and get more kids into care safely, said Director of Eligibility and Provider Supports, Nicole Rose.
In the meantime, parents should check out Child Care Check and Child Care Aware websites to find care near them said, Rose.