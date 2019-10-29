KENNEWICK, WA – The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has fired Kennewick Mayor Don Britain after an investigation revealed he had a relationship with a client.

The allegations that spurred the investigations alleged that Britain was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a client, including vacationing with her in Hawaii, as well as giving her money.

Britain told NBC Right Now that it was not a personal relationship. He says that this is not the only client he's helped.

"In the last three or four years I've helped other clients as well. Not just this one," said Britain. "What I've done with these particular clients it's not a lot, but some have resonated. In this case temporary housing, I've put clients in hotels before, helped assist with car repairs, all on my own expense, all on my own out of my time from work."

He tells us that he's helping his clients that are in need when DSHS couldn't.

"If helping your fellow neighbor or helping those in need warrants a violation of policy, then I'm certainly guilty of that," said Britain.

The administrative employee misconduct investigation was conducted by the Washington State Patrol, and confirmed Britain violated DSHS policy by having a relationship with a client on his caseload. Britain was a WorkFirst program specialist at DSHS's Kennewick Community Services Office.

“I am deeply disappointed by this former employee’s willful violations of our agency’s policies,” said David Stillman, assistant secretary for the agency’s Economic Services Administration.

Britain worked for DSHS for 20 years and was a WorkFirst program specialist for the last 17 years. WorkFirst program specialists provide case management services to clients who receive Temporary Assistance to Needy Families as they work to obtain employment and improve their economic status. The position also assesses clients’ needs and authorizes appropriate services to support clients’ employment, such as subsidizing school supplies and work-related tools.

“We take all allegations of employee misconduct very seriously and immediately referred this complaint to our partners at Washington State Patrol,” Stillman said. "I’m grateful to the investigators for their swift and thorough work, and I’m also grateful to our excellent team of more than 4,400 dedicated staff throughout the state who come to work every day to help individuals and families meet their foundational needs and reach their full potential.”