iCan Bike camp teaches children with disabilities how to ride a bike; boosts their confidence

KENNEWICK, WA - The iCan Bike program helps kids with disabilities build confidence, inclusion, and independence.
The second annual bike camp for children with disabilities is happening at the Southridge Sports Complex through August 2nd.
Research shows that over 80% of people with Autism and 90% of people with Down syndrome never experience the feeling of riding on two wheels.
Marcella Hansen, host for the program, says the event means a lot for them as well.
"I get joy in watching the kids achieve something," said Hansen. "It's more than just riding a bike they achieve confidence in themselves."
Jolene Fix, mother, says she almost gave up on the idea of teaching her kid how to ride a bike, and the she stumbled upon the iCan Bike camp.
"Finding out about this program and the thought of him being able to ride like the other kids, it's just a tremendous relief," said Fix.
The camp runs throughout the rest of the week and only parents and children who register can attend.
Event organizers hope to bring back the camp for the next few years to help more families.