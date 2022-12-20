PORTLAND, Ore.-
All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 are currently closed between Troutdale and Hood River from mileposts 17-64.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) icy and windy conditions through the Columbia River Gorge have caused several trucks to crash.
Crews are clearing the crashes and will then treat the roads before they are reopened.
Drivers should avoid the area. A detour on US 26 over Mt. Hood is available.
