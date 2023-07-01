KENNEWICK, Wash.- Ice Harbor Brewery is back open with a new look. Ice Harbor Brewery ended up closing down their Kennewick location in February of 2023 after finding a bigger space to expand not only their pub but their brewery capacity as well.
Co-Owners Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish knew that they wanted to stay in downtown Kennewick but wanted the opportunity to be able to grow as their business has over the years.
Their new location is at the west end of the Public Market at Columbia River Warehouse. The new address for Ice Harbor Brewery is 10 E. Bruneau Ave in Kennewick.
Hall and Jaquish tell NonStop Local that this new space is over twice the size of their original location on Benton Street. Originally, the warehouse used to be a juice plant formally known as Welch’s and later J. Lieb. Hall and Jaquish hope to expand their brewery operations to be able to make drinks quicker in the future.
Business Hours:
Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m
