BURBANK, WA- The visitor center at Ice Harbor Lock and Dam, located at Snake River Mile 9.7, on Ice Harbor Road, near Burbank closed until further notice due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the community and staff.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials they will reopen the dam and visitor center to the public when vaccine rates increase and COVID-19 cases decrease.
For more information, contact the Tri-Rivers Natural Management Office at 509-547-2048 or follow Ice Harbor Dam on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/iceharbordam/.