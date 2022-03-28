Ice Harbor lock and dam is looking for volunteers to help out local parks

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Ice Harbor Lock and Dam is looking for volunteers to serve as Park Hosts or Grounds Maintenance at the following parks: Hood, Charbonneau, Fishhook, Windust and Levey.
Volunteers will be provided with a full hookup site along the Snake River in exchange for 20+ hours of work per week.
Weekend and holiday work is required and Volunteers must provide their own RV.
Park Host positions consist of opening and closing entrance gates, checking campers in and out, posting incoming volunteers, cleaning campsites, and monitoring the campgrounds.
Grounds maintenance positions consist of picking-up trash, cleaning out grills, mowing, irrigating and miscellaneous yard work.
For more information, please contact Janet Cook at janet.e.cook@usace.army.mil or at 509-543-6067.
