WASHINGTON STATE - The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement released their statement on the case of Victor Jimenez-Gutierrez.

Below is the following statement from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Public Affairs:

ICE Statement: Victor Jimenez-Gutierrez

August 19, 2020

"Victor Jimenez-Gutierrez is a Mexican citizen and repeat immigration violator who is in the United States illegally. Jimenez-Gutierrez has an extensive criminal history stemming several decades, including a 1991 conviction for two counts of assault and a 2018 conviction for two counts of rape.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) took custody of Jimenez-Gutierrez Feb. 19, 2019, after his criminal sentence was complete and reinstated Jimenez-Gutierrez’s prior order of removal. On March 10, 2020, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his final appeal. Jimenez-Gutierrez is currently being housed at the Northwest Immigration Processing Center, pending removal from the U.S.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

“On Background: Tanya Roman

A review of Jimenez-Gutierrez’s criminal and immigration histories also reveals the following:

On July 3, 1991, Jimenez-Gutierrez was convicted of two counts of assault one and sentenced to 36 months in prison.

On Oct. 21, 1991, the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) encountered Jimenez-Gutierrez at the Washington State Corrections Center in Shelton, Washington while he was serving a 36-month sentence for two counts of assault-two with a deadly weapon. On Oct. 22, 1991, INS lodged an immigration detainer on Jimenez-Gutierrez with Washington State Corrections Center.

On June 3, 1992, the immigration judge in Monroe, Washington, ordered Jimenez-Gutierrez removed from the U.S. to Mexico.

On June 15, 1993, Washington State Corrections Center transferred Jimenez-Gutierrez into INS custody after his criminal sentence was complete and on June 19, 1993, INS removed Jimenez to Mexico through the Otay Mesa, California Port of Entry. Jimenez-Gutierrez later illegally reentered the U.S. at an unknown time and location.

On April 26, 2018, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimenez-Gutierrez in Pasco, Washington.

On April 27, 2018, ICE ERO encountered Jimenez-Gutierrez at the Franklin County Jail in Pasco, Washington. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the Franklin County Jail the same day. On October 23, 2018, Jimenez-Gutierrez was convicted of two counts of rape-three and sentenced to 15 months in prison.

On Feb. 20, 2019, Jimenez-Gutierrez was transferred to the Northwest ICE Processing Center (NWIPC) in Tacoma, Washington.

Due to operational security, ICE does not release the dates or times of removal flights.

