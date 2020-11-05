Iconic Kennewick 'Goggle Dog' undergoes surgery, Go Fund Me set up

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you live in the Tri-Cities, you may have seen this adorable pup with Goggles and the biggest happy face as his Dad drives him around town.
"I'm looking for positive vibes and prayers for Jake, the Goggle dog. During an exam last week, he was found to have a tumor attached to his spleen. Surgery is tomorrow 11/5 around noon," said Goggle Dog's dad.
They recently had some bad news about Jake's health and he's about to undergo some very expensive surgery and treatment. If you would like to contribute to this wonderful dog and help with his care, this is a link to do so.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/gogle?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all