Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, the Zillah Fire Department responded to a fire at the Stonehenge Tavern, 603 1st Avenue in Zillah. Smoke had been reported from a back room. The building was evacuated while firefighters responded.
Within three minutes, firefighters were on scene and witnessed heavy smoke from the front of the building. According to the fire report, the building went up in flames quickly after.
By around 10:20 p.m. the fire was considered under control. Personnel remained on scene to continue maintenance.
No injuries were reported. The total damage done is not currently known. The cause is under investigation.
