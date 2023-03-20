Idaho’s attorney general has obtained a court order that requires a terminally ill death row inmate to be executed within 30 days, even though the state has no way to carry out the death sentence. Prison officials have not been able to obtain the chemicals used in lethal injection executions, and two previous death warrants issued for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. have already gone unfulfilled. Pizzuto has spent more than three decades on death row for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador announced the order Friday, just two days after a legislative panel introduced a bill that would bring back firing squads as a method of execution.