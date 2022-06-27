NAMPA, Idaho -
UPDATE 8:17 am
AMPA, Idaho - The AMBER alert has been canceled by Idaho State Patrol.
Both children were located and are safe. The person of interest was also located. Police are still investigating the circumstances.
An AMBER ALERT has been sent out for two missing children in Nampa, Idaho.
The children were last seen at 423 14th Avenue S. Nampa, Idaho 83651.
The first child is 11-months-old described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, 2-feet tall and weighs 25 lbs. She also has a white patch scar under her armpit.
The second child is 1-year-old described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 2'8" tall and weighs 35 lbs. He has a freckle on left ear, birthmark on back of head at the base of neck and birth mark on center of the chest.
The suspect, Sierra Ruby Martinez, 20, is described as white, female, has brown hair, green eyes, stands 5-foot-3, weighs 165 pounds. She has dark hair with one side shaven.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue 2003 Honda Pilot with either no plates or stolen plates, according to the alert from ISP.
Anyone with information is asked to call 208-465-2257 or 9-1-1 immediately.
