YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured.

The man was part of a small group who assaulted a Yakima resident after the victim caught the group about to graffiti a fence. Yakima Police say the victim was significantly injured and the assault was gang motivated.

If you have any information about the identity of this man, please contact YPD Detective T. Garza @ 509-576-6565.