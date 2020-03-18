If you have to travel within the US, here is what you should know

I recently traveled through the United States.

As I was away, things progressively worsened very quickly. To protect my health, I took extra measures of precaution to make sure I stayed healthy.

At the airports, I saw some people wearing masks. Although, the U.S. Surgeon General has asked everyone to stop buying them and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says healthy people should also not be wearing them.

According to NBC News, the only people that should be wearing them are people who actually have the virus and people in close contact with them.

I also noticed flight attendants taking extra precautions to clean and disinfect the planes.

Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, the CDC says most viruses and other germs do not spread easily.

The most important thing to remember is to maintain social distancing as much as possible if you absolutely have to travel.

Make sure to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

When you have the option, stay at least six feet away from everyone around you.

There is a lot of helpful information from the CDC website on traveling. You can find it all here.