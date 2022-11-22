UMATILLA, Ore.-
On Monday, November, 21, the Umatilla School District (USD) saw a large spike in the numbers of students and staff out with illnesses.
According to a letter from USD Superintendent Heidi Sipe, 30% of McNary Heights students were absent on Monday, and 25% of the students at Umatilla High School were out, with the majority missing school due to illness.
School has been canceled in the USD on Tuesday, November, 22, to prevent the further spread of illnesses.
Staff will work to sanitize classrooms to prevent further potential exposure for staff and students, and school is set to resume on November, 28.
The USD is canceling school days and sanitizing, but students with any symptoms of sickness still need to stay home, including:
Fever
Cough
Sore Throat
Runny Nose
Body Aches
Headache
Fatigue
More information on school closures and sanitation efforts can be found through the Umatilla School District.
