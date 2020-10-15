Immigration and Custom Eenforcement Statement on Ricardo Ruiz-Pinedo

ICE Statement: Ricardo Ruiz-Pinedo

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Seattle removed a convicted drug trafficker who is wanted for homicide in Mexico, Oct. 7.

Criminal alien, Ricardo Ruiz-Pinedo is a citizen of Mexico who has repeatedly violated the nation’s immigration laws. Ruiz-Pinedo has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple drug convictions dating back to 2007.

On an unknown date and at an unknown location, Ruiz-Pinedo illegally entered the United States without having been admitted or paroled by an immigration officer. He has been removed from the U.S. on four previous occasions.

On Nov. 19, 2015, law enforcement authorities in Nayarit, Mexico charged Ruiz-Pinedo with a homicide that occurred in October of the same year.

“Ruiz-Pinedo has shown time and time again that he is a danger to the community,” said ICE ERO Field Office Director in Seattle, Nathalie Asher. “It was extremely important that we not only remove him from our streets but from the United States.”

On Aug. 10, 2020, ICE ERO took custody of Ruiz-Pinedo from the Washington State Department of Corrections, reinstated his prior removal order and transferred him to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, pending removal proceedings.

On Oct. 7, 2020, Riuz-Pinedo was removed to Mexico via an ICE Air Operation (IAO) charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.

“I’m extremely proud of all the ICE officers and our law enforcement partners involved in the capture and custody transfer of this fugitive,” continued Asher. “Because of their dedication, Ruiz-Pinedo has been repatriated to Mexico where he can face the murder charges for which he has been accused. Our greatest hope is that ICE is able to help Mexican law enforcement gain justice for the family and friends of the victim in this case.”