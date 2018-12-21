Although a dog may seem like the perfect holiday gift, it can have a major impact on animal shelters.
That's why the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has stopped allowing dogs to be adopted as holiday presents. That is because often times people will return the animal the next week or a month after.
"Especially puppies and kittens because they are so much more work in the beginning," said Angela Zilar the Director of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.
Another factor is the shelter has to take in any stray dogs picked up. If the shelter has a large amount of strays they have to turn people away who give them their pet or in extreme cases have to resort to euthanasia.
The animal shelter hasn't had to euthanize any pets since 2009. Tri-Cities Animal Shelter also gives the option of buying a gift certificate to adopt a pet after Christmas with the person receiving the gift.