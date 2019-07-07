RICHLAND, WA - A series of signed bills went into effect on July 1, 2019 including bill 5649 which is extending the timeline from when you can report sexual assault for both minors and adults.
SARC in the Tri-Cities is a resource center for victims of sexual assault and knows first-hand how much something like this will ultimately help sexual assault survivors.
Over the past year most of the members they have helped have been minors.
"Approximately 50% are under the age of 12 another 25% between 12 and 18," said SARC Executive Director JoDee Garretson.
Now victims who are under 18 can report sexual assault even after the previous deadline of the age of 30. Garretson sees this as an opportunity for more victims to report incidents when they are fully comfortable rather than being rushed.
"It's great now that when survivors do come forward we can tell them that justice might still be able to happen for them and at least they can have their voice heard a little bit better than they did before," said Garretson.
This bill also increases the statue of limitations for adult victims of rape from 10 years to 20 years. If you or someone you know needs to reach SARC their contact information is 509-374-5391. That call is free and confidential.